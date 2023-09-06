Yant selected as Women’s Council Scholar

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Bella Yant

Bella Yant of Oxford has been awarded the Jennie Mosby Cochran Council Scholarship and Elizabeth Brevard Council Scholarship – among the largest and most innovative awards on the University of Mississippi campus.

The $40,000 Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy scholarships have a far greater impact on students’ lives than just providing them with financial assistance, said Suzan Thames, chair of the OMWC.

OMWC scholars participate in a series of leadership symposiums using the philosophy of servant leadership as the core curriculum. Recipients are expected to participate as leaders in campuswide organizations and as OMWC speakers at special events.

Scholars also gather monthly for a dinner hosted by council members, where guest speakers provide advice and guidance on life and careers in a comfortable, informal setting, in addition to weekly nonacademic classes on various topics in leadership, philanthropy, communications and service opportunities.

