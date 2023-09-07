Theatre Oxford’s ‘The Exonerated’ postponed due to COVID-19

Published 8:48 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Theatre Oxford’s production of “The Exonerated” has been postponed due to COVID-19 in the cast.

If you purchased a ticket online, Theatre Oxford will be working with the Powerhouse to ensure you receive a refund.

“The board, the director and the actors are saddened they cannot share this wonderful play with audiences this weekend,” read a statement from the group. “Please stay tuned for updates by joining our mailing list theatreoxford.org/contact or following us on social media on via @theatreoxford.”

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyle

Will travel for art

Chicory Market in Oxford is more than just a grocery store. Relocating to Midtown Shopping Center this fall, it's a community hub for locally-sourced food, cooking classes, and civic engagement. Funded by a USDA grant, we're making healthy foods accessible to all.

Chicory Market blossoms in Oxford, aided by $200k USDA grant

Oxford is a ‘bicycle-friendly town.’ Expert explains why.

Christmas Child workshops set

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite way to watch Ole Miss Football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...