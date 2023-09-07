Theatre Oxford’s ‘The Exonerated’ postponed due to COVID-19 Published 8:48 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Theatre Oxford’s production of “The Exonerated” has been postponed due to COVID-19 in the cast.

If you purchased a ticket online, Theatre Oxford will be working with the Powerhouse to ensure you receive a refund.

“The board, the director and the actors are saddened they cannot share this wonderful play with audiences this weekend,” read a statement from the group. “Please stay tuned for updates by joining our mailing list theatreoxford.org/contact or following us on social media on via @theatreoxford.”