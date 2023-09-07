Michael Joe Cannon re-elected to the NADA Board of Directors Published 2:35 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Michael Joe Cannon has been re-elected to serve his third consecutive three-year term as the Mississippi National Auto Dealers Association director.

The new term begins in February, in conjunction with the 2024 NADA Annual Convention to be held in Las Vegas.

Cannon has served as the director since 2015. As the liaison between Mississippi and the national association, Cannon represents Mississippi automobile dealers in Washington D.C., and keeps dealers here abreast of any changes, concerns or issues.

“It is an honor and privilege to be re-elected to the NADA board by my fellow dealers. I look forward to continuing my work as an advocate on issues that are important to our members,” Cannon said.

Cannon is the owner of Cannon Motors of Mississippi. He started in the automobile business working for his father’s used car lot in Calhoun City. His company owns dealerships across the state of Mississippi.

Cannon served on the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association Board of Directors as an officer before serving as chairman in 2011-2012.

“I believe in giving back to the industry. My goal is to have a positive impact and make a difference in our state and on the national level as well.” Cannon said further.

While serving as the Mississippi director, Cannon has served in numerous leadership positions including NADA show chairman and has served on the Dealership Operations, Industry Relations, Regulatory Affairs and Public Affairs committee, where he also served as chairman.

Cannon said the biggest issue for the automobile industry currently, locally and nationally is having reasonable policies on electric vehicles.