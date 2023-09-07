Thunderstorms yesterday caused temporary power outages, little damage

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

A series of severe thunderstorms moved through North Mississippi on Wednesday, Sept. 6, starting around 5 p.m. The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings during the event. Some areas experienced temporary power outages, although no severe damage has been reported as of yet.

 

A video from the Kroger parking lot in Oxford documented the heavy rainfall and wind conditions.

The Oxford High School Homecoming parade was postponed from Wednesday evening to tonight.

Additional photos show cloud formations associated with the storms that produced lighting for several hours.

Jimmy Durham

Share Your Storm Photos with The Oxford Eagle

Did you capture any striking images or video footage of the severe weather event in North Mississippi on Sept. 6? The Oxford Eagle invites community members to share their visuals to help us document the storm’s impact on the area. Send your high-resolution photos and video clips to news@oxfordeagle.com for a chance to be featured in our coverage. Your contribution will help provide a comprehensive view of the weather conditions and their effects on the community. Please include your name, location and when the photo or video was taken. Thank you for participating in local journalism.

