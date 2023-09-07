Two from Oxford appointed to Bar Complaint Tribunal Published 1:00 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Mississippi Supreme Court announced new appointments to the Bar Complaint Tribunal, including two notable legal professionals from Oxford. Attorney Leo J. Carmody and J. Rhea Tannehill Jr. were named alongside other newly appointed members in a court order issued Aug. 24.

The tribunal, which began its new three-year term on Sept. 1, hears disciplinary cases against attorneys. It is composed of 27 members, including nine judges and 18 lawyers. Decisions can range from private reprimands to disbarment and may be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Local Contributions

Carmody, a partner at Upchurch & Upchurch, P.A., focuses on medical malpractice defense. A member of the Mississippi Bar and other legal associations, Carmody is admitted to practice in various courts, including U.S. District Courts and Circuit Courts of Appeals. He also served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County. Carmody earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Tannehill practices law in Oxford and serves as Municipal Court Judge of Sardis. His practice includes areas such as personal injury and real estate. Notably, Tannehill also served on the Mississippi Bar’s Ethics Committee and has numerous military honors, including the Bronze Star. He holds degrees in public administration and education, as well as a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.

Other Appointees

Also newly appointed to the tribunal are Circuit Judge Carol White-Richard of Greenville and Workers Compensation Commission Administrative Law Judge Jennifer F. Nicaud of Pass Christian. Reappointments include Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV of Picayune and attorney George Philip Schrader IV of Vicksburg.

Additional Details

The tribunal is made up of panels of three, each consisting of two attorneys and one judge. Members are selected by the nine members of the Supreme Court from three Supreme Court districts.

Outgoing members, including Circuit Judge Steve S. Ratcliff III and attorneys Gina B. Tompkins and Taylor A. Heck, were thanked by the court for their service.

For more information on the Bar Complaint Tribunal, its roles and recent appointments, visit the Mississippi Supreme Court’s official website.