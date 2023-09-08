Community Heritage Preservation Grant Program accepting applications Published 8:10 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

State agencies, local governments and nonprofits are urged to apply for two preservation grant programs as the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announces a fast-approaching deadline of Sept 29. The 2023 Mississippi Legislature has provided funding for both the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program (CHPG) and the Historic Site Preservation Grant program (HSPG).

Community Heritage Preservation

CHPG primarily supports the preservation and rehabilitation of courthouses and schools across the state. This includes Certified Local Government (CLG) communities, where buildings other than courthouses and schools may also be eligible for preservation if they are designated as Mississippi Landmarks.

Email newsletter signup

Applicants for the CHPG program must have a cash match of at least 20 percent. Grants are paid on a reimbursable basis upon successful project completion. The program is open to state agencies, county or municipal governments, school districts and 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organizations.

Historic Site Preservation

The HSPG focuses on the acquisition and maintenance of Civil War battle sites, Native American archaeological sites and civil rights history locations. Eligible organizations for HSPG include colleges and universities, historical societies, local governments, state agencies, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits. These grants also require a one-to-one match and can be used for both land acquisition and property preservation.

Application Details

Both grant program guidelines and applications can be downloaded from the MDAH website under the Grant Programs section of the Preservation Planning and Development page.

Grants for both programs will be awarded by the MDAH Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting in Jan 2024. For more information or inquiries, interested parties can call 601-576-6940 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.