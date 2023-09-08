Oxford, Lafayette County K-6 teachers eligible for op U.S. STEM Awards: Nominate Today Published 10:36 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is now accepting nominations and applications for the 2023-24 cycle of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). This annual accolade is the highest national recognition for K-6 teachers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.

Top Honors and Benefits

Two educators who specialize in science or mathematics at the K-6 grade level in Mississippi will be chosen for the distinguished honor. National winners will be awarded a $10,000 prize from the National Science Foundation and will be recognized in a ceremony at the White House. Additionally, recipients will have the opportunity to influence policy decisions concerning STEM education.

Nomination Guidelines

Nominations can be made by parents, students, colleagues, or any member of the public. Teachers are also allowed to nominate themselves. All nominations should be submitted via the official PAEMST portal by Jan 8, 2024. Completed application portfolios must be submitted by Feb 6, 2024.

Long-Standing Tradition of Excellence

Since its inception in 1983, the PAEMST has recognized more than 5,000 teachers for their exceptional contributions to STEM education. Each year, up to 108 teachers across the nation are honored through this program.

For More Information

Individuals with questions about the nomination or application process are encouraged to reach out to the MDE PAEMST state coordinators: Dr. Kevin Gaylor for science-related queries can be contacted at kgaylor@mdek12.org, and Tommisha Johnson for mathematics at tjohnson@mdek12.org.

The MDE is urging community members to consider nominating deserving teachers, to celebrate their hard work and dedication in inspiring future generations in the vital fields of science and mathematics.