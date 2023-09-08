Oxford Surgery Center Breaks Ground on Expansion Published 2:45 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Today, the Oxford Surgery Center broke ground on a 4,620-square-foot expansion, increasing its facility to 19,280 square feet. The development, which is expected to take between 12-18 months to complete, will add three surgical suites designed for robotic surgeries, taking the total number to seven. The improvements include new flooring throughout the building, a new central sterile processing room, and modifications to the surgery center’s exterior and main entrance.

According to data from the United States Census Bureau, Oxford’s population has surged by 120% to 28,000 residents from 2000 to 2020, significantly outpacing the U.S. growth rate of 10% and Mississippi’s 18%.

“The community has grown so much in the more than 20 years since we first opened, and this expansion is us growing with the community to meet its evolving needs,” stated Oxford Surgery Center Administrator Jared Travis.

Robotic-assisted surgical procedures offer various patient benefits such as shorter recovery time, less pain, and improved outcomes, including a lower risk for infections and complications.

Dr. Cooper Terry, an orthopedic surgeon and one of the founding partners, emphasized the expansion’s impact on patient care: “This expansion is meticulously planned to elevate the experience for patients, their families, and physicians. Now, residents won’t have to travel out of Oxford for these services.”

Founded in 2001 as a joint venture between Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and a team of local physicians, the center has completed over 74,552 cases since its opening. “Baptist Memorial is extremely proud of the center’s growth and the high-quality care it continues to offer,” said Brian Welton, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi.

Ford Dye, an otolaryngologist and founding member of the Oxford Surgery Center, added, “Our expansion represents not just a building extension, but an investment in our community and our patients.”

The center expressed gratitude for the sustained support from Baptist Memorial Hospital, the local medical community, and its loyal patient base over the past two decades.