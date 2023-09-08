Oxford’s First Microbrewery, Circle and Square Brewing Company Now Open Published 4:49 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Circle and Square Brewing Company opened Sept. 1 and is the first microbrewery in the city. The at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. Circle and Square are brewing beer on premises and have their freshly brewed beer on tap. Their menu includes snacks that pair well with craft beer and sandwiches. They also offer all types of coffees drinks and their own roasted beans.

The name was chosen as a reference to place, as the brewery is located halfway between The Grove and The Square. It was approved by The Oxford Planning Commission last November.

According to the application, the small craft brewery “will operate a 7-barrel system with a total fermenting capacity of approximately 35 barrels and 8 serving tanks with approximately 8-12 taps running at all times.” Most of the beer will be sold in the tap room. However 20 percent of what is made must be distributed according to state law.

Last week, Circle and Square Brewing Company announced a partnership with The Grove Collective an Ole Miss exclusive NIL program. Circle and Square developed a craft beer Full Ride Game Day to be sold in cans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium beginning this fall. Profits from beer sales at any athletic event will go to The Grove Collective to help fund Ole Miss athletes. Full Ride Game Day will also be available at the tap room and at retail stores and restaurants throughout Mississippi.