Oxford loses Homecoming game 31-28 to Grenada Published 7:41 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

Oxford faced a familiar opponent Friday as they hosted former district opponent Grenada for Homecoming at Bobby Holcomb Field. The Chargers from Grenada used an explosive punt returner in Jekerious Williams to keep Oxford on their heels and frustrate the Chargers from Oxford all night in a 31-28 loss for Oxford.

Oxford’s first drive of the game stalled after a penalty flag called back a first down, Grenada used this to its advantage as Williams returned the punt 72 yards for the first score of the game to make it 7-0 after the PAT. Oxford would return the favor later in the first quarter when Jamarion Pegues rumbled his way for a 20 yard score to even the game.

Grenada would take control of the game in the first half after Williams returned his second punt from 84 yards out.

Both defenses wreaked havoc on each other in the first half as both teams neither could get anything going. The Oxford defense forced three turnovers in the first half. Two of the turnovers were on downs while William Johnson had a fumble recovery.

The Grenada defense pressured Oxford quarterback Mitchell Grandjean into multiple mistakes in the first half as they intercepted the sophomore quarterback twice. Williams added an interception to his total in the first half and Jahmani Washington picked off the other pass in the first half.

Grenada would add a 38 yard field goal by Carson Honeycutt to make the score 16-7 going into the half.

Oxford came out of the half and forced a Grenada to punt, but would get a Levi Blount punt return for a touchdown called back due to a block in the back. Oxford would drive down the field and score on a Jaquavious Brown 18 yard rushing touchdown. They would capitalize on the new momentum when Colin Flanigan intercepted a Charlie Fair pass.

Later in the third quarter Oxford would recover a Grenada fumble in the endzone to make it 21-16 after the PAT.

Grenada would take the lead for good in the fourth quarter after a 12 yard score by Jayden Curry and a 40 yard touchdown from Latavien Pritchard to seal the game.

Oxford would a late touchdown when Peter Grandjean connected with Levi Blount for a 7 yard touchdown.