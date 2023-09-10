Beard earns national certification from athletic administrators group Published 8:52 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

Tabitha Beard has been recognized as a certified master athletic administrator. She is co-activities director at Oxford School District.

The distinction is earned by demonstrating exemplary knowledge, and contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration.

The recognition comes from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). The voluntary certification process thoroughly evaluates a candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA leadership courses and professional contributions.

Email newsletter signup

NIAAA said Beard, and others who have earned the mark, are among an elite group to attain the level of professionalism