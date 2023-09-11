Ajit Jaichand Sadana Published 5:35 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Dr. Ajit Jaichand Sadana, 76, died Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. The family will have a small private service.

Dr. Sadana was born on February 14, 1947, in India, to the late Jaichand and Jinder Sadana. His life’s passion was learning and teaching. He began his studies at The Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, India, before continuing his studies at The University of Delaware, where he earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering. He had an accomplished career with an extensive publication history, publishing many books and presenting his works all over the world. Dr. Sadana was a pioneer in his field, working with the Naval Research Lab, National Institutes of Health, among many others. This constant pursuit of learning, researching, and sharing his discoveries with others defined his life. He maintained his career as a professor at The University of Mississippi for 34 years, deriving much joy from inspiring the next generation of engineers. In his leisure, Dr. Sadana was well content with life’s little pleasures, such as walks around his neighborhood and snacking on any kind of cookie he could find. Despite his many professional accomplishments, Dr. Sadana managed to be an ever-present, loving, and caring father to his two daughters. His analytical nature made him the best listener, consoler, and confidant throughout their lives. He passed down his love for tennis to both of them, devoting many hours on the court. From school drop-offs to dance class, to doing their college math homework over the phone, Dr. Sadana was always there, patiently at their service. He leaves them with many fond memories of late-night pillow forts and Saturday morning cartoons.

Ajit was married to Lopa Sadana for 27 years and had two children. He is survived by his two beloved daughters, Richa Sadana and her husband, Vishal Parvani, of Miami, FL and Neeti Sadana of Coral Gables, FL; his grandson, whom he adored, Rohan Christopher Sadana. He was a resident of Oxford for 38 years.