Raymond Edward “Jack” Crawford, Sr Published 5:36 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Raymond Edward “Jack” Crawford, Sr., 88, of Oxford, MS passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Bailey Crawford; second wife, Margaret Hewlett Crawford, and sister, Carolyn Stanford. He is survived by his sons, Raymond Edward “Ray Ed” Crawford, Jr. (Tammy), Lynn Hewlett (Debbie), Ken Hewlett (Jennifer), and Nicky Hewlett; grandchildren, Marlee, Jacob, Daniel, Katie, Sarah Margaret, Brook, Anna Claire, and Chandler, and 9 great grandchildren.

Jack served in the Mississippi National Guard for 9 years. He also worked for AT&T for 31 years. Jack loved to hunt and fish. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. Jack attended College Hill Heights Baptist Church in Oxford, MS.

Memorials may be sent to Dean Crawford Cemetery.

Services were held Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in the chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Dean Crawford Cemetery.