Man arrested for motor vehicle theft weeks after felony check charge

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Staff Report

On Sept. 6 the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 1300 block of University Avenue for a reported auto theft.

After investigation, Christopher Bell, 26, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Bell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond. The bond was revoked
due to Bell being out on a previous felony bond.

Bell had been arrested July 28 with three counts of False Pretense following a report of a counterfeit check at a business on the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue, may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Officers responded to the alleged fraudulent activity, leading to Bell’s arrest after a thorough investigation. He was subsequently taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge, who set his initial bond at $60,000.

