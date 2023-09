Oxford woman, 56, charged with embezzlement Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

On Aug. 30, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 400 block of Highway 6 for a report of embezzlement by an employee.

After investigation, Sherry Whitlock, 56, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Embezzlement.

Whitlock was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.