Argent announces Chamblee hire Published 9:29 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Argent Trust Company, a subsidiary of Argent Financial Group, recently announced that it has hired Vince Chamblee as senior vice president and wealth adviser.

In this role, Chamblee will help lead the local trust management team, including facilitating new business development and relationships while providing customized client solutions. Based in Oxford, Chamblee will report directly to Brooks Campany, Oxford market president.

“Argent could not be more pleased to welcome Vince to our team in Oxford,” said Campany. “Vince has been a long-time respected and admired peer of ours, knowing he would be valued at most any wealth management firm, we are honored he chose Argent.”

Chamblee contributes more than 13 years of experience within the financial services industry. Before joining Argent, Chamblee chaired the Investment Committee at a Mississippi-based RIA, where he spearheaded the firm’s asset allocation strategy, manager selection and portfolio implementation.

Chamblee holds a master of business administration degree from Vanderbilt University and received bachelor’s degrees in accountancy and economics and public policy leadership from The University of Mississippi. He holds certifications as a state certified public accountant and a certified financial planner.

An international perspective adds depth to Chamblee’s profile, with coursework at The University of Edinburgh and The London School of Economics and Political Science.