Camp Shelby program offers second chance for diploma

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Staff Report

Diploma (Rut Miit/Unsplash)

Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the premier alternative education program for 16- to 18-year-old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. 

The program offers participants an opportunity to earn a high school diploma is 22 weeks with tuition, and room and board expenses covered. Male and female applicants are welcome.

With a focus on job training, social skills and self-discipline, ChalleNGe is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. College classes are also available.

For an application or more information call 1-800-507-6253 or visit msyouthchallenge.org.

 

