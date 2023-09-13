Chargers hosting Golden Wave after tough loss Published 10:42 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Oxford Chargers (2-1) will look to rebound from last week’s disappointing Homecoming loss to Grenada when they host another former district opponent, Tupelo, at Bobby Holcomb Field on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

“We played well defensively all night, but kept them on the field too long. They gave us a chance to win it, but we just could not finish it tonight,” said head coach Chris Cutcliffe after the 31-28 loss.

Particularly upsetting to the coaches were the two special teams touchdowns allowed. Grenada’s Jekerious Williams ran back punts of 72 and 84 yards, and was the difference in the game.

“It’s incredibly disappointing. We take a lot of pride in how we play in the kicking game, and that is not who we are and not what we are about, so it’s very disappointing,” Cutcliffe said.

Oxford got touchdowns from Jamarion Pegues and Jaquavious Brown on the ground, and one on a 7-yard pass from Peter Grandjean to Levi Blount. The Chargers’ other score came on defense with a fumble recovery in the endzone.

Blount paced Oxford offensively as he had 14 receptions on the night for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The game also featured the return of Michael Fair to Lafayette County. He coached seven years at LHS before taking the Grenada job. He posted a 2-5 record against Oxford in that span.

“I accepted the job earlier in the year, and you don’t really look at your schedule, and here we are at week three and we go to Oxford. I thought I got away from these guys, but I am proud of the way our guys played against a good team tonight. It is good to come over here and get a win,” he said.

This week’s opponent, the Tupelo Golden Wave, is 3-0 on the season with wins against Whitehaven (37-0), Southaven (40-7), and Hernando (40-0).

Sophomore Jaeden Hill is the offensive leader for Tupelo, averaging 88 yards rushing a game with seven touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jeremiah Harrell has completed 54 percent of his attempts this season and has five touchdowns. Top receivers are JQ Witherspoon and running back Quay Middlebrooks.

The Golden Wave are led defensively by seniors Clifton Watkins and Jaboree Dooley.