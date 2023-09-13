Country, blues events on tap at county arena Published 6:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Fall concerts begin Sept. 23

The Lafayette County Arena has a fall lineup that will include concerts, markets and a variety of special events, beginning Saturday, Sept. 23, with the Dukes of Country concert.

The multipurpose facility will host an evening with the show band that remembers when country was fun, organizers said. The Dukes of Country transform into characters from ’70s and ’80s country and their concerts include lights shows and CB radios with audience interaction.

In October, the arena floor will be packed with food trucks, an artist market, and tables and seating for the Oxford Blues Festival Oct. 12-14. The long-running festival has provided a showcase of emerging blues artists and music legends, and this year will feature workshops, classes and talks kicking off on Thursday at Thacker Mountain Radio.

Daryl Parker, organizer of the Oxford Blues Festival, hopes that by providing the next generation of Mississippi musicians with the essential tools they need for a proper music education one day they will be the headliners of the festival.

The three-day festival starts with a free panel titled “Juke Joints Unplugged: Tales and Tunes from Mississippi’s Soulful Hideaways,” and features panelists Red Paden & Roger Stolle, followed by a panel on “Soulful Sounds: Blues Music and the ongoing Pursuit for Justice” with Brenda Luckett.

Friday, Oct. 13, will feature the “Emerging Blues Artist Showcase” opening the stage to rising artists and inviting the audience to discover a new artist. Saturday features a full lineup of music including Mud Alexander, Randy Ferguson, Little Willie Farmer, Mick Kolassa, Cadillac Funk, Wendy Jean Garrison & Andrea Staten, Anthony “Big A” Sherod and Mizz Lowe.

Tickets for the Dukes of Country and Blues Festival events are on sale now . The Blues Festival offers an early bird special to encourage community members to attend.

Tickets can be purchased at oxfordarts.com or in person at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.

The Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena is located on Buddy East Parkway.

The size of the arena floor and the specialized dirt make it the largest agri-event arena in Mississippi. The arena has recurring open horse rides and regional barrel races, and is a stop for the Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding circuit.