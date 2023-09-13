‘Dores at home against Columbus Published 10:38 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

1 of 2

Coming off 48-27 win at Itawamba

The Lafayette Commodores (2-1) look to continue their winning ways this Friday at William L. Buford stadium as they host the Columbus Falcons in non-region play.

The Commodores picked up their second straight win of the season Friday as they defeated class 4A opponent Itawamba AHS 48-27 at Fulton. The Commodore defense forced five turnovers on the night to seal the victory.

Email newsletter signup

The Commodores are led defensively by seniors Davion Bell, Devin Tanner, Martrell Williams and sophomore Adarius Brown. Last week, Bell led the team with two fumble recoveries. Williams, Bell and Brown have all recorded 20 plus tackles on the season.

Columbus (0-3) comes into Friday’s game winless on the season with losses to Houston, Noxubee County and Louisville. The Falcons lost last week’s game to Louisville 45-20. The Columbus offense would give up three interceptions to the Wildcat defense, one that was returned for a touchdown. The Falcons defense only gave up 275 yards of offense combined against the Wildcats.

The Commodores defeated Columbus 45-13 in last year’s region meeting at Columbus. Columbus would finish third in the standings last season behind the Commodores before both teams were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buford Stadium.