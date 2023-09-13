Lafayette man killed at Parchman Published 10:21 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Mississippi officials have released the name of an inmate who was stabbed to death in a state prison. The Department of Corrections said Friday that 23-year-old Raymond Coffey was killed early Thursday inside the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Coffey was sentenced to three years and six months for a residential burglary conviction in Lafayette County in August 2022.

Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says the killing appears to be gang-related. The department says the assailants and others involved in the incident are in lockdown and under investigation.

“Based on the information we have thus far, the killing appears to be gang-related,” Cain said in a news release. “We’ve been working diligently over the last three years to eradicate gangs from our prisons.”

