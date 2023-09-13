Lions loading at The Pantry

Lions Club members load flour into The Pantry, which has recently been renovated, in Oxford, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The renovated facility features an expanded and covered loading dock, a 10-feet by 10-feet walk-in freezer and a cooler of the same size, as well as more interior space. The Pantry reopened for clients Sept. 6. (©Bruce Newman)
Lions Club members Larry Mardis, center, and Jim Herbert, right, help put chicken into a walk-in freezer at The Pantry, which has recently been renovated, in Oxford, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The renovated facility features an expanded and covered loading dock, a 10-feet by 10-feet walk-in freezer and a cooler of the same size, as well as more interior space. The Pantry reopened for clients Sept. 6. (©Bruce Newman)