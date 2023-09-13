New law firm opening on Square Published 7:21 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Richardson will lead Gay Jones & Kuhn

Gay Jones & Kuhn PLLC has announced the firm’s newest Mississippi office location opening in Oxford at 1223 Jackson Ave., Suite 204. The Oxford office will serve clients located in and expanding to North Mississippi and surrounding areas. ​Services will include general counsel legal services and small business startup legal consulting, along with general litigation.

The office will be led by GJK attorney Tricia Richardson, who has practiced in Oxford for more than 10 years and most recently served as special assistant attorney general to the state agencies sivision in North Mississippi.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring the GJK practice to Oxford,” she said. “Our commitment to serving small businesses, along with our collective litigation experience, will be a tremendous benefit to my local community. I am excited to collaborate with a team of women lawyers who are dedicated to delivering exceptional legal services.

Gay Jones & Kuhn (“GJK”) is a woman-owned and operated law firm founded on “principles of entrepreneurship and focused on diversity, equality and innovation. GJK strives to provide high-quality legal services and a multitude of legal solutions for business clients.”

“Opening in Oxford is a natural extension of our business practice with a number of our firm clients seeing tremendous growth throughout North Mississippi in the last two years,” said Mary Margaret Gay, GJK managing member. “We are excited to welcome Tricia to our team and serve clients in Oxford and beyond.”

​