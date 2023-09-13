NICU team plans reunion for graduates, families Published 8:05 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital invites all Neonatal Intensive Care Unit “graduates” and their families to a reunion from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct.7.

Held in the courtyard area at Women’s Hospital, the event offers refreshments and family fun.

The 34-bed intensive care nursery treats patients born at the NMMC Women’s Hospital as well as those transferred in from other area hospitals by CareExpress neonatal transport ambulance.

Approximately 500 infants are admitted to the NICU annually, with many of them transported to Tupelo from area hospitals.

For more information, call 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).