Post Office plans job fair Sept. 21 Published 10:26 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a job fair at the Oxford Post Office, 401 McElroy Dr., on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fingerprinting also will take place at this location. Please bring a Social Security card and valid photo ID if you are seeking employment in this fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and advancement opportunities.

Applications will be accepted for City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions available in Holly Springs, Oxford and Pontotoc.

At $19.33 per hour, a CCA delivers mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays. The position requires a valid Mississippi driver’s license, safe driving record and experience with a passenger car or larger.

At $19.94 per hour, an RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student or if employed on an evening shift schedule.

At $19.94 per hour, this employee will deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas and will provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route. The successful applicant may be required to provide his or her own vehicle for transportation.

The job fair is part of the U.S. Postal Service’s 10-year plan, “Delivering For America.” Postal officials will be onsite to share information about employment opportunities and to assist with the online application process.