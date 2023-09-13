Property Transfers Published 9:47 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Property transfers between Aug. 28 – Sept. 1, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Elsie Dixon to Fresh Properties, LLC, Lot 64 of Twelve Oaks Estates Subdivision.

Carl and Jeffery Gandy to Michael and Lori Gooch, Part of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Thomas Oommen and Selin Philip, Lot 65 of Oakmont Subdivision.

Baker Investments, Inc. to Nathan Price, Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Alan Byrd to Stephanie Stevens, Unit 201, Grandview Condominiums.

Kerry Penn to Nathan Price, A 38.08-acre tract in Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Adrienne Carlson to Kendall Leigh Thomas, Part of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Haley Tedder to Morgan White, Lot 16 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Grand Oaks Village, LLC to Alan Byrd, Unit 8 of Grand Oaks Village Subdivision.

Roy and Deborah Hightower to Local 215, LLC, A fraction of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Kevin and Crystal Riehle to William and Elizabeth Webb, Lot 141, Royal Oaks Estates Subdivision.

Larry and Debra Woodruff to Tim and Glenda Donahue, Lot R46, Windsor Falls Subdivision.

Ben and Dawn Ivey to Reina Leon, Lot 49 of Eagle Pointe Subdivision.

Jeremy and Elizabeth Brown to College Street Holdings, LLC, Unit 102, Esplanade Condominiums.

Linda Massey to 365 Properties, LLC, Part of Section 2, Township 7, Range 5.

Larry and Cindy Dean to Larry Dean, Unit 107, Kudzu Cove Condominiums.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Karen Rush, Unit 59 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Erin Drew and Jordan Smith to Emerson Newsome and Kelby Seivers, Lot 53, Old Oaks of Oxford Subdivision.

Lucille Potts to James Poyner, A fraction of the Southeast corner of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Don and Pamela Smith, Lot 52 of The Lamar Subdivision.

James and JoBeth Williams to Kenneth and Carolyne Bernard, Unit D6, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Judith Clark to William and Klaire Powers, Unit 27 of Harris Grove Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Chadwick and Shannon Willoughby, Unit 216, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Lanee Roth to Michael Fudge, Unit 1, Countryview Village Condominiums.

Andrew Gowdey to ABG Properties, LLC, Unit 2, Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

Steeplechase, LLC to Sadathulla and Masooda Shareef, Lot 83, Steeplechase Subdivision.

CRGV Construction, LLC to John and Haley Powers, Lot 50 of Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Deborah Diddle to Juli Kay and Travis Mellard, Unit 2604, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Brad Lyons to Peggy Lyons, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Peggy Lyons to Brandon McCord, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Frieda Metts to Kerry Metts, 415 Hwy 334.

Darrell and Phyllis Daniels to Bowen Grae Farm, LLC, Fraction of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jos Milton and Ashley Moss to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Unit 108, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Heard and David Critchlow to Zero 24 Interests, LLC, Unit 3, A Southern Place Condominiums.

Michael and Erika Schmit to April and Sherri Murphy, Lot 3 of Tuscan Hills Estates.

Matthew Gilmer to James Bruce, A parcel of land in Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

514 Jackson, LLC to James Williamson, Unit 311, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Randy and Kimberly Payne, Lot 83, The Lamar Subdivision.

Love Family Investments, LLC to Bobby and Trina Nix, Unit 34, Oxford Square Townhomes.

Leaton Moore and Stephanie Kemp-Moore to Lillian Fritz, Unit 12, Golf Club Condominiums.

Don and Teresa Douglas to Harland Jones, Lot 1 of Westwind Subdivision.

Luke and Andrea Bynum to Richard and Susan Coley, Lor 31, Steeplechase Subdivision.

Edmondson Properties, LLC to Richard Alan Hankamer, Unit 403, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Charles and Floyce Misenhelter to Robert and Elizabeth Lloyd, Unit 113, Oak Park Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to William Allen, Unit 417, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to John Healy, Unit 317, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Stephen Brusso to Stash Properties, LLC, Unit 25 of West End Condominiums.

Stanley and Brigitte Viner to Samye Leigh Beard, Unit 91 of Jackson Square Condominiums.

Mary Elizabeth Smith to Terry and Elise Munn, Lot 31, Aspen Ridge Subdivision.

Sherry Hollowell to Square Property Group, LLC, A parcel in Section 4, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Stout Rentals, LLC to Thomas Reynolds, III, Lot 18, Hurricane Hills Subdivision.

JWM Development, LLC to Jordan and Rebecca Earp, Lot 122, The Highlands Subdivision.

Robert and Elizabeth Hughes to William and Jessica Embry, Unit 906, The Mark Condominiums.

Jeffrey and Tracie Hudson to Statesmen Properties, LLC, Unit 604, The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

The Charles and Judy Cooper Living Trust to John and Ashley Callery, A parcel in Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Steven Westbrook to Michael and Danielle Portner, Lot 62 of Woodlawn Subdivision.

514 Jackson, LLC to Matthew and Laura Daniel, Unit 306, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Joseph and Kimberly May, Lot 1K of The Lamar Subdivision.