Troop E releases Labor Day stats Published 7:20 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2023 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period on Monday, Sept. 4, at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 a.m.

MHP issued a total of 9,186 citations, made 141 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 698 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 147 crashes resulting in 43 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Leake, Hinds and Lamar counties.

By comparison, the 2022 Labor Day totals were 10,026 citations, with 270 DUI arrests and 1,089 tickets written for seatbelt and child restraints violations. There were 143 crashes and three fatalities.

Local patrolmen in Troop E reported 714 citations, and 15 DUI arrests. Some 69 tickets were issued for seatbelt violations and eight drivers were cited for improper child restraints.

Troop E worked 15 crashes, of which one was alcohol related. There were seven reported injuries.