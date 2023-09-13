White accepts service award for contributions to Northwest

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Staff Report

Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees member Steve White of Oxford (center) is congratulated on receiving an award from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges for 15 years of service to the college. Northwest President Dr. Michael Heindl (left) and Board Chairman Cory Uselton presented the award during the board's monthly meeting Aug. 10. White represents Lafayette County on the Board of Trustees, which is the highest decision-making body at the college. (Dr. Andrew Dale)

