Chris Mogridge Published 10:29 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Chris Mogridge, a true adventurer in life. He passed away peacefully on September 4, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his wife, Karen, his mother, Judy, brother, Jimmy, mother-in-law, Terri and brother-in-law, Glen.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jim (aka The Colonel). He is survived by his wife Karen, his mother Judy and brother Jimmy (Molly) as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Born on January 15, 1972, into a military family, Chris learned early on how to embrace change and make every place feel like home. He was a passionate cyclist, enjoyed snow skiing and gardening, and loved cooking and sharing great meals with friends.

Chris graduated from The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), worked in Washington, DC for a few years and returned to Oxford, MS to help his father with the beginnings of the family business at Oxford Station. Chris and Karen met in Oxford and were married in Italy on a family vacation by Jim. In 2008, Chris decided to shift gears and founded Mercury Bikes, turning his passion into a business that transformed the cycling world. His knack for innovation and commitment to quality earned Mercury Bikes a spot in the hearts of riders everywhere. In 2014, Chris and Karen moved to Salt Lake City to both grow the company and enjoy Utah’s outdoors.

Beyond his professional achievements, Chris was a loving husband to Karen and their many furry children. Their 20+-yr. love story was a steady anchor through all the moves and changes life threw their way. Together, they faced new cities, new friends, and new adventures.

Chris always had a smile to share, a helping hand to offer, and words of encouragement to the friends he made wherever he was. His generosity and humor touched lives far and wide.

In honor of Chris Mogridge’s memory, the family asks that donations be made to the Tunica Humane Society in Tunica, MS. It’s a fitting tribute to Chris’s love for the many puppies he & Karen fostered from Tunica.

A casual celebration of Chris Mogridge’s life will be held on September 22nd at Oxford Treehouse Gallery, Oxford, MS. Chris leaves a void that’s impossible to fill, but his spirit of life, adventure, resilience, and love for his family, cycling, animals, and the people around him will live on in our hearts forever.