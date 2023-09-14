OHS Superiors bring author to Bramlett to say ‘hello’ Published 2:18 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Oxford High School Superiors hosted a special morning at Bramlett Elementary where they gathered with Taylor Reed’s first-grade class for the reading of a new children’s book, “Say Hello!” written by Kelly Gregory. The Superiors, with their teacher Coach Tyler Reed, introduced the classroom to the author and special guest before she read her book aloud to the students.

This book invites children of all abilities to overcome the barriers our differences to create and lay the foundation for friendship with one simple word – “hello!”

Readers will meet a diverse cast of uniquely abled new friends and discover that things that set us apart don’t need to keep us apart.

“I’ve always had a heart for the special needs population – so much so that I made a career of it,” said Gregory, the author and a pediatric occupational therapist. “After nearly 10 years as a pediatric OT, my love for these children and their families has only continued to grow, both professionally and personally.”

She hopes her book blesses uniquely abled children, along with their typically developing peers, who may have otherwise missed out on the opportunity to make friends with amazing kids who just happen to be a little bit different than them.

“Say Hello” is available locally at Square Books Jr. in Oxford and online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and the publisher’s website.