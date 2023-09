OPD arrest man on two counts of felony weapon possession Published 9:54 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

On Sept. 12, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence off of Highway 6 to take a theft report.

After investigation, Charles Joiner, 56, of Oxford was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Joiner was taken before a judge for his initial bond hearing, but was not issued a bond by a Municipal Court judge.