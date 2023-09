Dermatology Associates of Oxford opens new location Published 3:47 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Dermatology Associates of Oxford opened the doors of their brand new location at 1626 Hwy 30 East on Thursday afternoon. The two story building was designed by a Colorado design firm that specializes in medical buildings according to dermatologist Dr. Lyndsay Shipp.

Renew Medspa at DAO is also located in the new building.