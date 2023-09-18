Beautiful garden ponds create tranquil spaces Published 11:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

During my recent visit to the Henington House in Hattiesburg, I came across a stunning garden pond in the backyard. The clever use of plants within and around the pond created a tranquil atmosphere, perfect for unwinding.

The water feature is the first thing that catches your attention. It produces a gentle, trickling sound and the serene sight of ripples dancing across the water’s surface.

I found the horsetail plants growing at the back of the pond to be particularly fascinating. These perennials are evergreen and have a similar appearance to rushes.

Horsetail plants have dark green, segmented stems that are vertically ridged and rough to the touch. Stems grow upward from the plant’s rhizomes, and each node is easily recognizable by a whorl of small, scale-like leaves. These leaves are fused together into an ash-gray sheath, ending in a fringe of teeth.

A split-leaf philodendron created a tropical ambiance in the garden pond.

This sizable, non-climbing, semi-woody shrub boasts large, glossy, wavy-margined and deeply dissected evergreen leaves. It’s worth noting that the split-leaf philodendron is cold hardy in USDA zones 9 to 11 and can be expected to thrive outdoors only in South Mississippi.

I loved the garden pond’s use of variegated Swedish ivy. This plant has unique leaves with creamy white borders and charming small, circular foliage. It spreads and trails as it grows, making it an excellent choice for those who want to add greenery to their garden pond space.

Variegated Swedish ivy can also be grown in pots and containers indoors. It is a low-maintenance plant that will provide many years of enjoyment.

I also highly recommend Guacamole Swedish ivy for anyone looking to add some visual interest to their garden pond area. The leaves are deeply textured and have a unique, variegated pattern with bright chartreuse and splashes of avocado green.

Guacamole Swedish ivy is a beautiful addition to any indoor or outdoor space, and it is sure to impress all who see it.

There are a few things to keep in mind when planning your garden pond.

First, consider the location of your pond. It should receive some sunlight, but not direct sunlight all day long. This helps promote healthy plant growth and prevents algae from overgrowing.

Next, think about the size of your pond. This depends on the space available in your backyard and the type of fish or plants you plan to keep. A good rule of thumb is to aim for a pond that holds at least 1,000 gallons.

When it comes to the design of your pond, you can choose from a variety of styles that range from a natural-looking pond to a more formal design. You can also add water features like fountains or waterfalls to enhance the beauty and tranquility of your pond.

Finally, make sure to properly maintain your pond to keep it healthy and looking great. This includes cleaning regularly, monitoring water quality, and feeding fish and plants as needed.

With a little planning and effort, you can create a stunning garden pond that brings joy and relaxation to your backyard for years to come.