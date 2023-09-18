Ole Miss’ Trey Washington named SEC Defensive Player of the Week Published 2:05 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Ole Miss senior safety Trey Washington has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday morning.

Washington led the Ole Miss defense in the Rebels’ 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech last Saturday, notching a career-high 10 tackles, including seven solo stops. He also recorded his second career forced fumble and his first two tackles for loss on the season.

Washington currently leads the Ole Miss defense with 20 tackles on the season, and his 6.7 tackles per game ranks 13th in the conference.

No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) hits the road to Tuscaloosa this Saturday, Sept. 23, for a ranked showdown at No. 12 Alabama (2-1). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium and live on CBS.