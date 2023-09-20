Constitution Week recognition

Members of the David Reese chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined Mayor Robyn Tannehill in recognition of a city proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Oxford. Pictured with Tannehill are (left) Sally Malone, first vice regent, and (right) Gail Hercules, immediate past regent. On Oct. 17, 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. The day was first commemorated during the Eisenhower Presidential term 1956. In Oxford, the David Reese chapter sponsors the commemoration of the Constitution by distributing educational materials to our schools, inviting the public to view a display at the local library, and placing posters around town. (Contributed)