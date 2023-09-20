Lafayette taking winning streak on road Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

‘Dores playing at Hartfield after big Columbus win

The Lafayette Commodores(3-1) look to continue their winning ways before region play this Friday, Sept. 22 as they travel to Jackson to play the Hartfield Academy Hawks.

The Commodores picked up their third straight win on the season as they defeated class 6A opponent Columbus 42-20. The Commodores forced 4 interceptions on the night and used a 22-point fourth quarter to run away with the victory.

The Commodores were highlighted defensively by senior Devin Tanner who had 3 interceptions on the night and sophomore Adarius Thomas had an interception, a fumble recovery, and 10 tackles on the night.

Hartfield (6-0, 1-0 6A MAIS DIST. 1) looks to stay undefeated as they have yet to fall in a game this season. The Hawks average 46 points a game and 286 yards of offense a game.

Hartfield has yet to play a public school opponent this season.

The Hawks are led by junior quarterback Cayman Tapper who is 43 for 77 passing for 752 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. Reed Jesiolowski leads the team in rushing with 662 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sophomore Bralan Womack is another player to watch as he plays in all phases of the game. Womack is rated as one of the best players in his class by Rivals and 247 Sports.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m at Hartfield Academy.