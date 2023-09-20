Little Egg Bowl ‘23 Published 9:15 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

1 of 3

Oxford, Starkville play Friday

Oxford began the season 2-0 with wins over South Panola and Lafayette, but have dropped the last two games against Grenada and Tupelo after Tupelo used a 28-point third quarter to run away with the win Friday 49-7.

This week’s opponent, the Starkville Yellow Jackets, is 3-1 on the season after dropping Friday’s contest to perennial 4A powerhouse Louisville 26-22.

Email newsletter signup

The Yellow Jackets are led by senior quarterback Trey Petty who is committed to the University of Illinois and senior athlete Braylon “Stonka” Burnside who is committed to Mississippi State.

“Starkville is a really talented and well coached team. We know them well. We will have to show up and play really well if we want to win,” said Head Coach Christ Cutcliffe.

Kickoff for the Little Egg Bowl is set for 7 p.m. in Starkville.

Looking back at last week’s performance, the third quarter is one Oxford will want to forget as the Tupelo defense forced three Charger interceptions leading to 28 unanswered points to put the game away for Tupelo.

Mitchell Grandjean threw two of the three interceptions in the quarter while his brother Peter Grandjean threw the other. Jaboree Dooley, Damari Burton and Dillon Ruth were on the receiving end of the interceptions for the Golden Wave.

“Whether you win big or lose big, you have to look for an issue that you can grow on and look how to improve. You have to go in and attack the issue next week,” said Oxford Head Coach Chris Cutcliffe.

Oxford will look to improve on turnovers as the Tupelo defense forced Oxford to turn the ball over five times on the night. All five turnovers led to touchdowns for the Golden Wave.

The Golden Wave defense held Oxford in check by keeping their offense to 150 yards of total offense on the night and 5 of 14 passing. Oxford allowed 427 yards of offense against the Golden Wave.

“Give them credit – they are a very good football team. We turn it over a few times right there in the second half, and nothing good is going to come from that,” said Cutcliffe.

A highlight for Oxford in the loss Friday is rushing for 115 yards. The running game was highlighted by an 8-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Pegues in the first half.

Kickoff for the Little Egg Bowl is set for 7 p.m. in Starkville.