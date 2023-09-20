OSD $37M bond referendum passes with 81 percent vote Published 9:57 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Oxford’s response to a $37 million school bond referendum vote is a resounding “Yes” with 81 percent (unofficial) voting in favor. The bond includes three major projects: renovation of Oxford Early Childhood Center (OECC), expansion of Career-Technical classrooms at Oxford High and several athletic and outdoor facility upgrades.

“Once again, our wonderful community has spoken in support of the Oxford School District and the future of our students,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “I am really proud of our leadership team and look forward to expanding the valuable programs we have in place. Thanks to all who helped with the bond referendum campaign, supported it financially, or contributed services to its success.”

Visit www.oxfordsd.org/bond2023 for more information and detailed plans regarding the Oxford School District expansions and renovations.