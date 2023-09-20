OSD $37M bond referendum passes with 81 percent vote

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Bradley Roberson, superintendent of the Oxford School District, holds a sign in support of the Oxford School District’s $37 million bond vote at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford’s response to a $37 million school bond referendum vote is a resounding “Yes” with 81 percent (unofficial) voting in favor. The bond includes three major projects: renovation of Oxford Early Childhood Center (OECC), expansion of Career-Technical classrooms at Oxford High and several athletic and outdoor facility upgrades.

“Once again, our wonderful community has spoken in support of the Oxford School District and the future of our students,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “I am really proud of our leadership team and look forward to expanding the valuable programs we have in place. Thanks to all who helped with the bond referendum campaign, supported it financially, or contributed services to its success.”

Visit www.oxfordsd.org/bond2023 for more information and detailed plans regarding the Oxford School District expansions and renovations.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 20 crime report

Little Egg Bowl ‘23

Lafayette taking winning streak on road

Niemeyer records 1,000th kill

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite way to watch Ole Miss Football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...