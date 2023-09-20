Oxford City Ordinance Amends Rules for Golf Cart Use on Public Roads Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The City of Oxford had a second public reading of an ordinance that amends the rules for operating golf carts and low-speed vehicles on public roads at the Board Aldermen meeting Sept 19th. The ordinance outlines definitions, permissible operations, registration requirements, and violation penalties. The Aldermen voted to table the resolution for consideration until the next meeting.

Key Changes

The most notable change is the deletion of the term “Golf cart” from the definition section of Chapter 102, Traffic and Vehicles, Article 1. The ordinance introduces new classifications for golf carts and low-speed vehicles, specifying the types of roads they can operate on, and the safety features they must have.

Email newsletter signup

Types of Vehicles

Type I Golf Carts have various safety features like headlamps and seat belts. Type II Golf Carts are designed for exclusive operation on a golf course. Low-speed vehicles are four-wheeled vehicles with a top speed between 20 and 25 mph.

Permissible Operations

Type I Golf Carts and low-speed vehicles can run on city streets where the speed limit does not exceed 30 mph. On the other hand, Type II Golf Carts are restricted to specific residential neighborhoods and can only run from 30 minutes after sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Requirements and Registration

Operators of these vehicles must have a valid driver’s license and adhere to the manufacturer’s recommendations for seating capacity. All Type I Golf Carts and low-speed vehicles must be registered with the City of Oxford Police Department. The registration requires a $50 fee.

Penalties

Violations of the ordinance can result in fines of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to 90 days. The ordinance also says that the City of Oxford has no liability for any damages caused by the operation of golf carts or low-speed vehicles on public roads.

Effective Date

The Board of Aldermen voted to revisit this later after requesting more information, such as the names of specific streets that will be affected.