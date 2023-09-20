Oxford student chosen as Luckyday Scholar Published 8:42 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Jackson-based Luckyday Foundation is continuing its pledge of student support and assistance to university students as 49 first-year Luckyday Scholars begin their academic journey at Mississippi State this fall.

This most recent cohort, along with 41 already enrolled scholars, are experiencing the positive outcomes of the Luckyday Foundation’s influence. It’s a collaboration between the Foundation and the university set to further elevate the overall count of scholars to 160 in 2024 and 230 in 2025.

Area scholars include Joshua Wilson of Oxford, a graduate of Lafayette High School, and a new biological sciences major in the College of Arts & Sciences; and Maddie Adams of Water Valley, a graduate of Water Valley High School and a new kinesiology major in the College of Education.

Email newsletter signup

Founded by the late Frank R. Day from Jackson, the Luckyday Foundation furnishes each student a scholarship grant of $6,000 annually for four years.

Luckyday Scholars are actively engaged in this holistic program which includes a freshman seminar, freshman-year mentoring, academic support, designated housing to encourage connections, and opportunities to grow as leaders.