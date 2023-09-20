Record student crowds open 2023 Ole Miss football season Published 9:14 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Rebel students set attendance records versus Mercer, Georgia Tech

By Alex Sims

There’s no doubt the Ole Miss student body was ready for the start of the 2023 college football season.

The Rebels opened the season with a 73-7 defeat of Mercer and 9,262 students scanned in for the game, the largest scanned student crowd in program history. Just two weeks later, that record fell when 9,486 students attended Ole Miss’ 48-23 win over Georgia Tech.

The record student crowds come as no surprise, as Ole Miss sold out of student season ticket packages before the start of the season, setting the program record for student tickets sold.

Ole Miss welcomed its largest freshman class in history in 2023 with more than 5,000 students.