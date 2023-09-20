Waller named student VP of MSU honor society

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Mary Marshall Waller when she was 16 and had just returned from a trip to Georgetown University Medical Institute. Waller is now a student at Mississippi State University.

Mary Marshall Waller of Oxford has been selected as an officer for the university’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Mississippi State University.

Waller was named to the position of student vice president for the 2023-2024 term.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership into Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors..

