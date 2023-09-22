Mid-Town Farmers’ Market offering flowers, treats, veggies Published 11:50 am Friday, September 22, 2023

The Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday from 7-11 a.m. Below are some expected highlights:

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week.

Yoccona Meadows Vineyard will be selling muscadines.

Bost Farm will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, potatoes, cucumbers, okra, eggplant, peppers and flowers.

The Salsa Ladies will have “Get Kickin’ Salsa.”

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Danny’s fried pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry pies, sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic-living butter lettuce and autumn decorations.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of Carrot, Strawberry, Lemon Blueberry, Lemon Raspberry, Chocolate Ganache, Coconut, German Chocolate, Caramel, Red Velvet, and Italian Cream. Also available are several flavors of cupcakes and minis, and cCheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Banana Pudding, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free Chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785or email.

If you know of a vendor who is interested in selling at Mid-Town, please point them to our website where the application documents can be downloaded, or give us their contact information so we can mail the documents to them.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile and look left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.