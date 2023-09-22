Aldermen approve new truck for Oxford Fire Department Published 6:30 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Oxford Fire Department is acquiring a new firetruck to bolster its emergency response capabilities thanks to approval from the Oxford Board of Aldermen.

The total cost for the E-ONE Custom Pumper is quoted at $879,643. This figure includes the base price of the custom pumper itself, but added costs are also outlined in the quotation provided by Sunbelt Fire Inc. to the city of Oxford. Specifically, the department will incur an extra $26,098 for loose equipment and $1,768 for the labor involved in mounting the equipment.

Sunbelt Fire Inc. estimates that the new truck will arrive within 870 calendar days from the date the order is placed, approximately October 2025. While this is the company’s good-faith estimate, they have also indicated that unforeseen circumstances could potentially delay the delivery.

One of the standout features of this deal is the inclusion of specialized training by a factory-trained technician. This training is part of the quoted price and ensures that Oxford Fire Department personnel will be adequately prepared to use the new vehicle safely and efficiently.