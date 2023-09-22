Writer-photographer Susan Mah to speak Saturday in Memphis Published 7:08 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Staff reporter and photo essayist Susan Mah is not only a fine art photographer, but also a clinical social worker. Her latest body of work, #ThisAmericanDystopia,” has been collected into a book that will soon be sold on our website.

In the meantime, you can participate in her artist talk tomorrow evening at First Congo church in Memphis at 1000 S. Cooper St., in midtown. The event starts at 6 p.m.; light refreshments will be served before the talk.

Mah will be there with signed copies of her book and she said she welcomes anyone from Oxford!

Email newsletter signup

To learn more, visit Mah’s website.