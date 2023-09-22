Writer-photographer Susan Mah to speak Saturday in Memphis

Published 7:08 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Staff Report

Staff reporter and photo essayist Susan Mah to speak in Memphis.

Staff reporter and photo essayist Susan Mah is not only a fine art photographer, but also a clinical social worker. Her latest body of work, #ThisAmericanDystopia,” has been collected into a book that will soon be sold on our website.

In the meantime, you can participate in her artist talk tomorrow evening at First Congo church in Memphis at 1000 S. Cooper St., in midtown. The event starts at 6 p.m.; light refreshments will be served before the talk.

Mah will be there with signed copies of her book and she said she welcomes anyone from Oxford!

Email newsletter signup

To learn more, visit Mah’s website.

More Lifestyle

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market offering flowers, treats, veggies

Constitution Week recognition

Early discouragements can be building blocks

Waller named student VP of MSU honor society

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite way to watch Ole Miss Football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...