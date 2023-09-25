Forbes names North Mississippi Medical Center as a top state employer Published 4:51 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Forbes’ fifth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State named North Mississippi Medical Center as one of the top 15 Best Employers in Mississippi, one of only three hospitals in Mississippi to make the list.

Forbes partners with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 employees across the United States at companies with more than 500 employees. Employees were asked to rate their employer overall and in categories like work environment, gender pay equity, opportunities for advancement, pride in the company’s product or services and more. This year, the health care and social services sector was the most represented nationally.

“Being named to this prestigious list is entirely due to our teammates. Collectively, we are the best because of who we are, what we believe and what we work together to achieve every day – our shared mission and vision,” said Shane Spees, president and CEO of North Mississippi Health Services.

This year’s list includes companies such as NASA, Target, Caterpillar and MGM Resorts. Other hospitals included are University of Mississippi Medical Center and St. Dominic Hospital.