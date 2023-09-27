City’s financial health gets positive marks Published 8:15 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Residents of Oxford, take note: The city’s financial health is looking up.

A recent audit by the accounting firm Franks, Franks, Wilemon & Hagood has given the city’s finances a thumbs-up. The report shows that Oxford’s assets – everything from buildings and parks to cash in the bank – outweigh its liabilities, debts and other obligations, by a significant $175 million.

So why does this matter to the average resident? A financially stable city can do more for its people. Oxford is in a position to invest in better schools, improved public safety and more recreational spaces. A financially secure city is less likely to spring surprise tax hikes or new fees on its residents.

The audit also indicates that Oxford is prepared for unexpected challenges, whether natural disasters or economic downturns. The city has the financial cushion to keep essential services like fire and police departments running smoothly, even when times get tough. That is a layer of security that benefits everyone in the community.

The positive financial outlook gives Oxford leaders the freedom to plan for the future. This could mean anything from upgrading public transportation to building new community centers. A solid financial report card also makes the city more attractive to businesses, which could lead to job growth and a boost in the local economy.

Worth mentioning is the fact that the city’s management team received positive remarks in the audit. These employees ensure the finances are well-handled and transparent, contributing to the city’s overall financial well-being.

The latest audit is more than just numbers; it indicates that Oxford is on a stable and positive path. For residents, this means a better quality of life and a brighter future for the community.