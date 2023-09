David Lynch Published 8:11 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

David Lynch, age 91, Retired Groundskeeper at the University of Mississippi Golf Course. He passed away on Friday September 15, 2023 at his home in Abbeville. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 am. Services will be held at Springfield M.B. Church, Abbeville. Interment; Springfield MB Church Cemetery. J F Brittenum & Son Funeral Home, Holly Springs