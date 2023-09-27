Easy Honey playing here Wednesday Published 8:37 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Charleston, S.C., indie rock band Easy Honey comes to Proud Larry’s on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for a 9 p.m. show. They will be visiting Oxford as part of a six-week tour promoting their latest release, “Ooooo.”

Tickets range from $15-$25, and can be purchased at ProudLarrys.com.

The band’s Mid-South visit comes right off the heels of a successful East Coast run, which included several sold out shows.

Half of the four-piece band, brothers Selby and Webster Austin, should feel right at home, having come from the Memphis area.

“Ooooo” has been gaining traction on Spotify and Apple streaming services, particularly the second track from the five-song EP, “Alright, Alright.”