Frances Anne Simmons Robertson Published 8:17 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Frances Anne Simmons Robertson died at her home on September 15, 2023.Frances Anne, or FA as she was fondly called, was born in Columbia, Mississippi on July 10, 1951 to Helen Cosper and Clyde Douglas Simmons. Afterattending public schools in Columbia, she began college at the University ofMississippi in 1969 at which time she pledged Delta Gamma Fraternity and began friendships of a lifetime. Frances Anne returned home to family and friends in Columbia where she taught at Columbia High School. During her teaching career, she was namedTeacher of the Year three times, Star Teacher of the Year twice, the school districtTeacher of the Year twice and Coca Cola National Educator of Distinction on twoseparate occasions. In addition to teaching, she served as coach for both herbeloved cheerleading squad and the tennis team. She served as President of the Columbia Jr. Auxiliary and as President of Friends of the Library.

Frances Anne and her husband moved to the Orlando, Florida area in 2011 to be closer to her grandchildren. She worked part-time in retail and served asintake personnel for the Homeless Foundation Orlando’s Dignity program. FA and her husband returned home to Oxford, Mississippi in 2021 where FA couldthoroughly enjoy her Ole Miss Rebels. Saying that she was an avid sports fan is anunderstatement. After moving to Oxford, she became a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Oxford Delta Gamma Alumnae Association andThe Browning Club of Oxford.

An always curious and inquisitive person, FA loved to travel with herdaughter Katherine and son-in-law Troy, read and talk about books, politics andreligion but most especially Ole Miss sports. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, creating floral arrangements and decor which were outstanding. Shedoted on her grandchildren sharing stories about them with anyone who wouldlisten. FA truly adhered to the belief that we are brought into this world to make ita better place before we leave it. Through her strength, love and courage, she madethe world better for many and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter MollyKuykendall Carey, (Chris) of Maitland, Florida, her son Thomas Michael “Kirk”Kuykendall, Jr. and her beloved cousin Charles Edward Simmons.She is survived by her husband, John Scott Robertson, a daughter KatherineKuykendall Magness (Troy) of Sacramento, CA, her brother Clyde DouglasSimmons, Jr. (Jane), her nephew Clyde Douglas “Bubba” Simmons, III (LisaBarker), and her niece Cynthia Simmons Cook (Charles). She is also survived byher grandsons Austin Christopher Carey of Dayton, OH, Christopher Clayton Carey and Preston Thomas Carey of Maitland, Florida. and her great nephewOliver Cook and great niece Jane Baldwin Cook.She is also survived by her first love, Thomas Michael Kuykendall ofColumbia, Mississippi. Additionally, she is survived by her step-daughters Cathy Robertson Loftin, Mandeville, Louisiana and Carolyn Robertson Cooper (Ken) Marietta, Georgia, and a step-son Jeff Robertson (Tracey) Nuremberg, Germany. She also is survivedby her step-grandchildren Dayton Magness, Carley Robertson, Samuel Cooper,

William Cooper, Cooper Robertson, Colin Robertson, Jack Loftin, Nick Loftin, and Dayton Magness.

Katherine and her family would like to offer a special thank you to the teamof Gentiva Hospice and FA’s loving caregivers.

A funeral mass for Frances Anne was held at St. John the EvangelistCatholic Church on Tuesday, September 19 at 3:00 p.m. in Oxford, MS. Visitation was held at the church at 2:00 p.m. until time for the service. Fr. Mark Shoffner will be the officiant. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Columbia, MS on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be: Billy Jefferson, DO, Austin Carey, Clay Carey, PrestonCarey, Samuel Cooper, William Cooper, Cooper Robertson, Colin Robertson, JackLoftin, and Nick Loftin. Honorary pallbearers will be special sisters of the Delta Gamma Fraternity.

In lieu of flowers Frances Anne asked that any memorials be made to benefit The Friends of Peace Orphanage Ministry via St. Mary Magdalen Parish asreferenced below.

ONLINE:https://www.osvhub.com/stmarymagdalen/giving/funds/fr-charlie-s-hope-scholarship

CHECKS: May be made payable to St. Mary Magdalen Parish, indicating on the reference line: FR. CHARLIE MITCHELL HOPESCHOLARSHIP, St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 MaitlandAve., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving the family in this time of remember their loved one. (662 840 5000)